Watch on GMR8: high-speed chase on busy CA streets - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Watch on GMR8: high-speed chase on busy CA streets

(Source: Region 8 News) (Source: Region 8 News)

We’re helping you plan your day today on Good Morning Region 8.

A high-speed chase through some busy streets in California involved several crashes, a violent confrontation, and a carjacking.

Adam Jones has the video inside the Alert Center on GMR8.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly