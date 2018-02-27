Two taken to hospital after truck overturns

Two people were taken to the hospital after a truck overturned.

On Tuesday morning, crews were called to the scene at 3001 W. Parker Road, according to Jonesboro E911 Dispatch.

Jonesboro police tell Region 8 News a man and a woman were inside the truck.

They got out and were taken to a Jonesboro hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

According to JPD, the truck missed the curve and landed upside down in the water.

Drivers should use caution in the area as crews work to remove the truck.

