New space tech to bring faster, more reliable weather tracking

All eyes are on the sky this week as NOAA plans to send its next weather satellite into space.

Weather permitting on Thursday, March 1, NASA will launch Atlas-5 from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Aboard the rocket will be NOAA's newest weather satellite, GOES-S.

The second of four satellites will prove invaluable for meteorologists and emergency officials as they plan for future extreme weather and natural disasters.

Director of Satellite Operations Vanessa Griffin says GOES-S will scan the Earth five times faster and at four times the image resolution.

"If we're looking at a thunderstorm as it's starting to develop, a convective system, we're seeing more details about the system itself," Griffin says. "We also, because of our new technology, we have lightning information available for the first time from a geostationary platform."

Click here to learn more about upcoming satellite launches.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.