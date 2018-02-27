New space tech to bring faster, more reliable weather tracking - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

New space tech to bring faster, more reliable weather tracking

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(KAIT) -

All eyes are on the sky this week as NOAA plans to send its next weather satellite into space.

Weather permitting on Thursday, March 1, NASA will launch Atlas-5 from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Aboard the rocket will be NOAA's newest weather satellite, GOES-S.

The second of four satellites will prove invaluable for meteorologists and emergency officials as they plan for future extreme weather and natural disasters.

Director of Satellite Operations Vanessa Griffin says GOES-S will scan the Earth five times faster and at four times the image resolution.

"If we're looking at a thunderstorm as it's starting to develop, a convective system, we're seeing more details about the system itself," Griffin says. "We also, because of our new technology, we have lightning information available for the first time from a geostationary platform."

Click here to learn more about upcoming satellite launches.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Fight over foods stamps for pot leads to shooting

    Fight over foods stamps for pot leads to shooting

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 11:42 AM EST2018-02-27 16:42:59 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 12:00 PM EST2018-02-27 17:00:58 GMT
    Jamall Dammitt Balentine (Source: Independence Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)Jamall Dammitt Balentine (Source: Independence Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)
    Jamall Dammitt Balentine (Source: Independence Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)Jamall Dammitt Balentine (Source: Independence Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)

    Independence County sheriff’s deputies arrested two people and are searching for a third after a fight over food stamps led to one man being shot.

    Independence County sheriff’s deputies arrested two people and are searching for a third after a fight over food stamps led to one man being shot.

  • Suspected mall flasher blames "laced marijuana"

    Suspected mall flasher blames "laced marijuana"

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 10:30 AM EST2018-02-27 15:30:44 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 11:15 AM EST2018-02-27 16:15:46 GMT
    Dylon Keith Hollowell (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Dylon Keith Hollowell (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
    Dylon Keith Hollowell (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Dylon Keith Hollowell (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

    A man suspected of exposing his genitalia to several women at a Jonesboro mall told police he was under the influence of “laced marijuana.”

    A man suspected of exposing his genitalia to several women at a Jonesboro mall told police he was under the influence of “laced marijuana.”

  • New space tech to bring faster, more reliable weather tracking

    New space tech to bring faster, more reliable weather tracking

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 8:58 AM EST2018-02-27 13:58:37 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 11:03 AM EST2018-02-27 16:03:58 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    NASA will launch the second of four revolutionary weather satellites on March 1.

    NASA will launch the second of four revolutionary weather satellites on March 1.

    •   
Powered by Frankly