Hikers find body of missing man in Arkansas wilderness area

HARRISON, Ark. (AP) - The body of a missing Rogers man has been found in a wilderness area in northwest Arkansas.

Newton County authorities say hikers found the body of 27-year-old Marvin Lopez on Sunday.

Sheriff's Investigator Glenn Wheeler said the body was near what's known as Hemmed-In-Hollow in the Ponca Wilderness Area of the Buffalo National River,

Wheeler says the body has been sent to the state medical examiner's office to determine the cause of death.

Wheeler said Lopez's brother reported him missing on Feb. 21 and said he had not been seen in two days.

