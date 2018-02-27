Ex-police recruits sue city after firings for racial slurs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A white man and a black woman who were both fired as police recruits for using a racial slur are suing Little Rock on allegations they were unfairly singled out for termination.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Brandon Schiefelbein and Katina Jones filed a lawsuit Thursday asking a Pulaski County Circuit judge to make the city give them their jobs back plus back pay.



The lawsuit states that Schiefelbein and Jones used the N-word on Facebook in the context of quotes before joining the force. Jones' post containing song lyrics was made when she was 16. Schiefelbein was 19 when he posted a quote by comedian Kevin Hart.



The suit alleges the firings were unreasonably harsh punishment compared with other officers and city employees accused of similar conduct.



City Attorney Tom Carpenter hasn't immediately returned a phone message left by The Associated Press seeking comment.



___



Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)