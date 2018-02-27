Bank helps purchase AED for sheriff's patrol unit - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Bank helps purchase AED for sheriff's patrol unit

L to R: Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts, FNBC Sharp County Branch Manager Julie Seat, Sharp County Detective Aaron Presser, and FNBC Sharp County Community President Donald Britnell. (Source: FNBC Bank) L to R: Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts, FNBC Sharp County Branch Manager Julie Seat, Sharp County Detective Aaron Presser, and FNBC Sharp County Community President Donald Britnell. (Source: FNBC Bank)
ASH FLAT, AR (KAIT) -

A recent death due to cardiac arrest led a sheriff to place Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) in his patrol units. A local bank has helped purchase one of those AEDs.

FNBC Bank announced Tuesday that a donation of $1,000 was made to the Sharp County Sheriff's Department.

The department was able to receive a grant for the same amount from the Blue and You Foundation to purchase another AED.

However, Sheriff Mark Counts is still looking for ways to make sure all six units are properly equipped.

In addition to grant opportunities, the department is accepting donations from the community.

To donate or for more information, contact Det. Aaron Presser with the Sharp County Sheriff’s Department at 870-994-7329.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Bank helps purchase AED for sheriff's patrol unit

    Bank helps purchase AED for sheriff's patrol unit

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 1:01 PM EST2018-02-27 18:01:28 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 1:31 PM EST2018-02-27 18:31:28 GMT

    A recent death due to cardiac arrest led a sheriff to place Automated External Defibrillators in his patrol units. A local bank has helped purchase one of those AEDs.

    A recent death due to cardiac arrest led a sheriff to place Automated External Defibrillators in his patrol units. A local bank has helped purchase one of those AEDs.

  • Boil order issued for Manila

    Boil order issued for Manila

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 1:14 PM EST2018-02-27 18:14:52 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 1:16 PM EST2018-02-27 18:16:32 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A boil water order has been issued for the town of Manila

    A boil water order has been issued for the town of Manila

  • Student charged after shotgun found in vehicle

    Student charged after shotgun found in vehicle

    Monday, February 26 2018 9:42 PM EST2018-02-27 02:42:02 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 1:15 PM EST2018-02-27 18:15:15 GMT
    (Source: Southside School District via Facebook)(Source: Southside School District via Facebook)

    A student at the Southside School District was arrested and is now facing a felony charge after a shotgun was found inside a vehicle.

    A student at the Southside School District was arrested and is now facing a felony charge after a shotgun was found inside a vehicle.

    •   
Powered by Frankly