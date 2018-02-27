Bank helps purchase AED for sheriff's patrol unit

A recent death due to cardiac arrest led a sheriff to place Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) in his patrol units. A local bank has helped purchase one of those AEDs.

FNBC Bank announced Tuesday that a donation of $1,000 was made to the Sharp County Sheriff's Department.

The department was able to receive a grant for the same amount from the Blue and You Foundation to purchase another AED.

However, Sheriff Mark Counts is still looking for ways to make sure all six units are properly equipped.

In addition to grant opportunities, the department is accepting donations from the community.

To donate or for more information, contact Det. Aaron Presser with the Sharp County Sheriff’s Department at 870-994-7329.

