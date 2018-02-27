Watch Live: Arkansas' MMC reveals initial licensed cannabis grow - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Watch Live: Arkansas' MMC reveals initial licensed cannabis growers

(Source: AMMC via YouTube) (Source: AMMC via YouTube)

    
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission plans to announce the first five groups that will be allowed to legally grow medical cannabis, but potential growers don't know what to make of the reveal.
    


    
The reveal is a major step toward getting the drug to qualifying patients after residents approved a state constitutional amendment in 2016 that legalizes medical cannabis.
    
The medical marijuana community's excitement is tempered by uncertainty after state Supreme Court ruled last month that Arkansas and its agencies can't be sued in court, casting doubt on legal options for unsuccessful applicants.
    
Commissioners reviewed 95 applications for growing centers. The cost to submit an application is $15,000. Those who get licenses owe an additional $100,000.
    
___
    
Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Bank helps purchase AED for sheriff's patrol unit

    Bank helps purchase AED for sheriff's patrol unit

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 1:01 PM EST2018-02-27 18:01:28 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 1:31 PM EST2018-02-27 18:31:28 GMT

    A recent death due to cardiac arrest led a sheriff to place Automated External Defibrillators in his patrol units. A local bank has helped purchase one of those AEDs.

    A recent death due to cardiac arrest led a sheriff to place Automated External Defibrillators in his patrol units. A local bank has helped purchase one of those AEDs.

  • Boil order issued for Manila

    Boil order issued for Manila

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 1:14 PM EST2018-02-27 18:14:52 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 1:16 PM EST2018-02-27 18:16:32 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A boil water order has been issued for the town of Manila

    A boil water order has been issued for the town of Manila

  • Student charged after shotgun found in vehicle

    Student charged after shotgun found in vehicle

    Monday, February 26 2018 9:42 PM EST2018-02-27 02:42:02 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 1:15 PM EST2018-02-27 18:15:15 GMT
    (Source: Southside School District via Facebook)(Source: Southside School District via Facebook)

    A student at the Southside School District was arrested and is now facing a felony charge after a shotgun was found inside a vehicle.

    A student at the Southside School District was arrested and is now facing a felony charge after a shotgun was found inside a vehicle.

    •   
Powered by Frankly