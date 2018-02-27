Watch Live: Arkansas' MMC reveals initial licensed cannabis growers

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Get the latest news on national politics.
A recent death due to cardiac arrest led a sheriff to place Automated External Defibrillators in his patrol units. A local bank has helped purchase one of those AEDs.
A boil water order has been issued for the town of Manila
A student at the Southside School District was arrested and is now facing a felony charge after a shotgun was found inside a vehicle.
Independence County sheriff’s deputies arrested two people and are searching for a third after a fight over food stamps led to one man being shot.
A man suspected of exposing his genitalia to several women at a Jonesboro mall told police he was under the influence of “laced marijuana.”
Bid the Winter Olympics a fond farewell with the U.S. athletes and their 23 medals.
A former student opened fire at the end of the day at a Parkland, FL, high school. There are multiple fatalities.
Witness the drama and politics of 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
The NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles face the AFC champ New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4.
A list of notable people who have passed away so far in 2018. (Source: AP)
Organizers at Billy Earl Dade Middle School were afraid that there wouldn’t be enough male role models for the 150 boys who had signed up for a “Breakfast With Dads” mentoring program.
Alabama and Georgia are playing in the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
In the past few months, a number of high-profile men have been accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault. Allegations have led to resignations in Congress - and may have made a difference in a key Senate race.
These people close to President Donald Trump's campaign and administration have been indicted in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.
The Paragould Fire Department is working on a large field fire along Highway 69 east of Paragould.
