GR8 JOB: Newark student's drawing featured in Highlights magazine

Seeing her drawing published in a popular children’s magazine is the highlight of one Region 8 girl’s day.

The February 2018 issue of Highlights features a drawing by 9-year-old Taylor Bishop of Newark.

According to the publisher, they receive 35,000 submissions from children all across the globe. Taylor’s was one of just 37 chosen to be published.

Taylor, who is a fourth grader at Newark Elementary School, enjoys drawing and swimming. She wants to be an architect when she grows up.

Her mother is Mary Bishop.

