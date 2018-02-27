Boil order issued for Manila - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Boil order issued for Manila

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
MANILA, AR (KAIT) -

Residents of Manila need to boil their water.

Henry Ford, director of Public Works, issued a boil order Tuesday following a ruptured main at the intersection of Olympia and Duncan.

Ford said the break has been repaired.

He has sent water samples to Little Rock for testing. Until they are cleared, he said residents will need to boil their water before consuming.

