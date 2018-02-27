Tonight: Storm clean up continues across the area

Tuesday Afternoon Update: Here is a quick look at stories trending now, plus some the Region 8 News' reporters are working on to share with you on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10 p.m. (CT)

Trending

Federal agents raid doctor's office and suspected 'pill mill'

Hikers find body of missing man in Arkansas wilderness area

Suspected mall flasher blames "laced marijuana"

Get the latest news and weather online and on our apps:

Android Phones - Tablets | iPhones | iPads

Clean up continues in Keiser

Following deadly storms across the area, Keiser continues their clean up efforts. Kirsten May has an update tonight on Region 8 News.

Medical marijuana

We'll have reaction from today's meeting of Arkansas' Medical Marijuana Commission and what decisions were made tonight on Region 8 News.

Clouds moving in, rain to come

Clouds are moving in today as more rain is expected for Wednesday. The Region 8 StormTeam tracks the latest weather conditions on Storm Track Doppler 8 and has your exclusive 7-day forecast on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10.

Tonight on ABC:

Wheel of Fortune, 6:30 p.m.

The Middle, 7 p.m.

Fresh Off the Boat, 7:30 p.m.

black-ish, 8 p.m.

Modern Family, 8:30 p.m.

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, 9 p.m.

Tonight on NBC:

Region 8 News at 6:30 p.m.

The Voice, 7 p.m.

This Is Us, 8 p.m.

Chicago Med, 9 p.m.



Don't wait for tomorrow's paper to read today's news. Get the information that you want now with Region 8's only 24-hour news source, kait8.com.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

For the latest news, weather, and sports while you're away from your computer, check out m.kait8.com on your mobile browser or download the NEW Region 8 News app by searching your provider's app store.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.