Tonight: Storm clean up continues across the area

Tuesday Afternoon Update: Here is a quick look at stories trending now, plus some the Region 8 News' reporters are working on to share with you on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10 p.m. (CT)
Federal agents raid doctor's office and suspected 'pill mill'
Hikers find body of missing man in Arkansas wilderness area
Suspected mall flasher blames "laced marijuana"
Following deadly storms across the area, Keiser continues their clean up efforts. Kirsten May has an update tonight on Region 8 News.
We'll have reaction from today's meeting of Arkansas' Medical Marijuana Commission and what decisions were made tonight on Region 8 News.
Clouds are moving in today as more rain is expected for Wednesday. The Region 8 StormTeam tracks the latest weather conditions on Storm Track Doppler 8 and has your exclusive 7-day forecast on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10.
Region 8 News at 6:30 p.m.
Watch Region 8 News On Demand:
