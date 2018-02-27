Top-scoring medical marijuana cultivation facilities announced

The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission announced the top 10 scoring applicants for a cultivation facility in the Natural State.

The top scoring applicants are as follows:

Natural State Medicinals Cultivation

Bold Team, LLC

Natural State Wellness Enterprises (scored 3rd and 4th)

Osage Creek Cultivation

Delta Medical Cannabis Company, Inc.

The top scoring applicants now have seven days to pay their $100,000 licensing fee and $500,000 performance bond. If they do not meet the requirements within the time allotted, the Medical Marijuana Commission will notify the next highest scoring applicant.

The runner-up applicants are as follows:

River Valley Relief Cultivation

New Day Cultivation

Southern Roots

Delta Cannabinoid

In Region 8, there’s a possibility for two medical marijuana cultivation facilities to be located in Jackson County.

Natural State Wellness Enterprises won two bids for a top-scoring application, and must now choose between placing the facility in Jefferson or Jackson County. Bart Calhoun of Little Rock is the registered agent for the cultivation application for Natural State Wellness Enterprises.

Delta Medical Cannabis Company, LLC also won a top bid. The registered agent for the application is Donald Parker of Jonesboro.

