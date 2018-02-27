Couple charged after leaving small children home alone

Paragould Police arrested two people after they say they left a one-year-old and a three-year-old child home alone for over an hour.

According to the probable cause affidavit, 26-year-old Quintrell Love, and 27-year-old Drake Love Jr. were arrested for leaving their children at home alone to go to a gas station.

Court documents show, that on Monday Drake Love Jr. was at home with his one-year-old and three-years-old when he left to go to the gas station near 13th Avenue.

Quintrell Love, along with a friend, later picked up Drake Love while walking down the street and went and ran several errands.

Paragould police was notified and responded to the home at 9:27 a.m. Court documents show the Love's returned home at 9:50 a.m., but say Drake Love made a payment at the Greene County Courthouse at 8:55 a.m.

Both Quintrell Love and Drake Love Jr. face two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree.

Both are being held on a $25,000 bond, and cannot have contact with the children without supervision by Department of Human Services.

