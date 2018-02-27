Nettleton gains STEAM program

The Nettleton School District is reconfiguring its intermediate schools, which comes with a pretty cool program.

According to Elementary Curriculum Director Grace Petersen, the district is reconfiguring the intermediate schools to 3-6 grades, which now will come with a STEAM program.

“STEM focus has been around for a long time, and we want to concentrate on those things, the science, technology, engineering, and math, but we wanted to add the arts component to this because we feel like that’s an area that we need to emphasize,” Petersen said.

STEAM will give students an opportunity to be a part of project-based learning.

“We want to be able to provide our students and parents with choices and options,” she said. “If their interest area is science or engineering, we will have programs set up that they can sign up for. If it’s science, we may have a science project, or for some students a dance class project.”

With the changes, Nettleton will have three intermediate buildings beginning next school year.

The STEAM school is the only intermediate school that requires parents to fill out an application.

The application can be found online and was also sent home for qualifying students.

According to Peterson, the criteria is based on a first come-first serve basis.

“Ultimately our goal is to prepare these students for jobs that may not exist in the world today, we want to provide these students with a way of learning that is a way they learn best. Everybody learns differently.”

