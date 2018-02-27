Cities combine baseball leagues - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Cities combine baseball leagues

Posted by Jordan Howington, Weekend Anchor - Reporter
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

For the first time in years, Caraway’s ball fields will be empty come baseball season.

Mayor Barry Riley sadly said not enough children signed up to play ball this year.

There is a plan B, though. The kids who did sign up will get to play in the Lake City league.

Lake City Parks and Recreation Director, Daniel Haynes said they are working on team assignments now.

“It's not about a Lake City thing or a Caraway thing, it's about our kids, for our community because they are our future and our parents have been supportive of it,” Haynes said. “It’s about two cities coming together and having a good season.”

Riley has offered Caraway’s ball fields as practice spots for teams.

Meanwhile, Caraway city leaders are brainstorming ideas to bring more activities to town for children to get involved in.  

