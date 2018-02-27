New Lake City project to house hundreds of families

Lake City's population may get a boost as a new project comes to town.

According to Lake City Mayor John Milligan, a new subdivision will soon break ground across from Riverside High School on Highway 18.

Cooper and Son Construction out of Jonesboro will build roughly 130 homes on 27 acres of land.

Milligan is thrilled and said all city leaders are on board with the project.

“It excites me to know that the builder wants to come be a part of Lake City, help us grow and move forward,” Milligan said. “It means more revenue in the city and more growth in the school.”

Region 8 News also spoke with Mike McNabb of ERA Doty Real Estate Company.

McNabb said the company represents Cooper and Son Construction for sales in the new Lakewood subdivision.

He said homes will run in the $130,000 range starting out.

“As soon as the weather will allow us to do so, we will start breaking ground and offering plans to sale,” McNabb said.

Commercial land is available in front of the future subdivision, and Mayor Milligan hopes once homes start popping up out there, business will follow.

