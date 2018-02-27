Jonesboro crews fixing road damage caused by weekend storms

The weekend storms left a path of destruction in its wake throughout several counties, with the heavy rain damaging a number of roads in Jonesboro in Craighead County.

On Tuesday, Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin said the Street Department already had crews out on the roads working to fix the problems.

“All the weather we had in the last week or so, that rain came down and did a lot of damage to our roads, the potholes and even the second layer. Some of these roads had been overlaid before with the base," Perrin said. "So, what we’re having to do now is go back and take care of those potholes now, and also, some of the ditches, the water was so fast in there that we’re digging those back out. What we call channeling those ditches as well as putting riff-raff or rocks in there to take care of that. So, you’re going to see a lot of orange cones. Hopefully, we’ll have it on Facebook and stuff and detour if you need to get through there. We probably won’t be blocking the road unless we’re doing the potholes and obviously, we’ll go down to one lane, but it did create some damage to our roads.”

Mayor Perrin said some of the roads damaged by the heavy rain were already scheduled for future road projects.

“Most of the damage was really on those roads that we hope is probably in the budget this year to be overlaid anyway. That’s good news and some probably aren’t on that list, but it’s in a high traffic area, in other words, a lot of traffic going through there," Perrin said. "But we’ll make sure it’s smooth and get those potholes fixed and that’s what the street department is doing now. Probably all this week, that’s all you’ll see them doing, is taking care of the ditches and the potholes."

Mayor Perrin said it shouldn’t take too long to fix roads showing issues.

“I would say they’ll be out working this week,” Perrin said. “Then, we’ll take a look at it Friday and if there’s anything pending we’ll look at it next week. I would say a max of two weeks. The damage was not significant, in other words, all over the city. It was kind of in certain areas where there’s high traffic or where road engineers have told us it needs to be overlaid. And so, those were the ones that really got the worst damage, which we’ve already got them scheduled. So, we’ll just patch them now then we’ll go back and do our overlay. Last year, we got a lot of overlays done in the city, especially Highway 49 coming in and Highland was redone. You’re going to see a lot of that this year.”

Any motorists traveling in areas with crews should slow down and exercise caution.

