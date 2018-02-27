Trumann man wins $600k in Play It Again lottery - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Trumann man wins $600k in Play It Again lottery

David Phillips (Source: Arkansas Scholarship Lottery) David Phillips (Source: Arkansas Scholarship Lottery)
TRUMANN, AR (KAIT) -

It may not have sunk in yet for a Trumann man after he won $600,000 in the Feb. 1 Play It Again drawing.

According to a news release, David Phillips claimed the money Tuesday in Little Rock. 

Phillips said he wasn't sure his boss believed him either when he asked for a day off to claim his prize, but the photo may convince him otherwise.

Phillips added he "always thought" he'd win a Play It Again drawing, considering that he admitted to being "an everyday player."

“I may be 70 and about to die, but I’ll win it," Phillips said in the release.

Phillips said he plans to use his winnings to help plan a wedding.

