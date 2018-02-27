Jonesboro MAPC approves rezoning request for proposed office building

The Jonesboro Metropolitan Area Planning Commission met Tuesday to discuss a rezoning proposal.

One request was pulled before it could be considered, but MAPC approved a rezoning request for land off of Highway 49 in South Jonesboro.

Plans are to build an office building on that land.

MAPC did not discuss a previously submitted rezoning request for 60 acres of land off of C.W. Post Road.

