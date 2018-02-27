EF-0 tornado confirmed in Jackson Co.

A small tornado touched down in Jackson County during storms on Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service in Little Rock, an EF-0 tornado touched down near Beedeville.

It was only on the ground for 0.25 miles and had maximum winds of 85 miles per hour.

The tornado snapped trees and uplifted two outbuildings, according to NWS.

The most significant damage occurred as a metal beam from an outbuilding smashed the cab of a tractor.

