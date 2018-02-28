A-State Baseball Blanks MVSU 9-0

JONESBORO, Ark. (2/27/18) – The Arkansas State pitching staff was able to shut out Mississippi Valley State while the offense put up two big innings in a 9-0 victory Tuesday night at Tomlinson Stadium.

A-State (3-2) put up four runs in the bottom of the first off Mississippi Valley State (0-5) starter Zac Uecker with the first coming home on a Kyle MacDonald single. Casey Vaughan followed by roping a single to centerfield to score two more before Cullen Ray posted his first career RBI on a sacrifice fly to cap the scoring.

However, the Red Wolves wouldn’t get back on the scoreboard until a five-run seventh to extend their lead to 9-0. A-State scored the five runs with the help of only one hit, a two-run double by Jacob Jablonski. The other three runs scored on bases-loaded walks to Logan Andersen and Ray, while a sacrifice fly from Drew Tipton plated the last run.

Nate Alberius was fantastic for the Red Wolves on the mound for his first career victory after he spun seven shutout innings with no walks, nine strikeouts, and four hits allowed. Tanner Kirby struck out the side in the eighth, while Bryan Ayers tossed a scoreless ninth in his first appearance of the season.

MacDonald and Grant Hawkins led the team with two hits apiece, while Hawkins tied a career high with three stolen bases. Vaughan, Ray, and Jablonski each drove in two runs.

Aaron Barkley led the Delta Devils with two hits, while Uecker took the loss after the rough first inning. Uecker was able to settle down and throw six innings with seven hits allowed, six walks, and five punch outs.

A-State and Mississippi Valley State are scheduled to wrap up the two-game midweek series tomorrow after at 4 p.m.