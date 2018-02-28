State Tournament Basketball Scores from Feb. 27th - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

State Tournament Basketball Scores from Feb. 27th

5A State Girls (Maumelle) Nettleton 59 Sylvan Hills 34
5A State Boys (Maumelle) J.A. fair 59, Valley View 32
3A State Boys: (Monticello) Harding Academy 53 , Junction City 61 
3A State Girls:  (Monticello) Harding Academy 65, Prescott 47 
3A State Girls:  (Monticello) Mountain View 47, Elkins 34 
3A State Boys:  (Monticello) Osceola 70, Elkins 53 
1A State Girls: (Morrilton) Jasper 66, Maynard 28 
1A State Boys: (Morrilton) Bay 60, County Line 55 

