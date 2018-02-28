State Tournament Basketball Scores from Feb. 27th

State tournament basketball scores from February 27th.
5A State Girls (Maumelle) Nettleton 59 Sylvan Hills 34
5A State Boys (Maumelle) J.A. fair 59, Valley View 32
3A State Boys: (Monticello) Harding Academy 53 , Junction City 61
3A State Girls: (Monticello) Harding Academy 65, Prescott 47
3A State Girls: (Monticello) Mountain View 47, Elkins 34
3A State Boys: (Monticello) Osceola 70, Elkins 53
1A State Girls: (Morrilton) Jasper 66, Maynard 28
1A State Boys: (Morrilton) Bay 60, County Line 55
