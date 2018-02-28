Off-duty Arkansas officer shoots man breaking into home

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Police say an off-duty Little Rock police officer has shot and wounded a man who forced his way into the officer's apartment on the city's west side.

Police Lt. Michael Ford says the man banged on the officer's door Tuesday morning, then broke a window to enter the apartment and was shot by the officer.

No names have been released.

Ford says the man is hospitalized in serious condition.

It was not clear whether the man was armed and Ford says an investigation is underway.

Ford did not immediately return a phone call to The Associated Press for comment.

