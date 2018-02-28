Storms expected to bring more flooding to much of Arkansas

By The Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Forecasters say heavy rainfall is expected over much of Arkansas, worsening flooding of area rivers and streams.

The National Weather Service in Little Rock says showers and thunderstorms are forecast for the state on Wednesday, especially in central and southern Arkansas. Forecasters say between 2 and 4 inches of rain could fall on the area.

There is also a chance of severe weather in the area, although the main concern will be strong winds.

A flood watch has been issued through Thursday for all but northwestern and far northern counties in the state. Forecasters say additional rainfall will worsen an already serious high water situation and that flash flooding could occur.

Storms on Saturday produced heavy rain and two tornadoes, including one that resulted in a fatality in northeastern Arkansas.

