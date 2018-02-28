Henderson files to run as Democrat for governor in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The former head of an education nonprofit has filed paperwork to run as a Democrat for governor in Arkansas, saying he believes the party can break through in the state despite Republicans' dominance.

Jared Henderson filed on Tuesday for the party's nomination to challenge Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Henderson is the former executive director of the Arkansas branch of Teach for America.

Hutchinson filed last week to seek re-election and Hot Springs gun range owner Jan Morgan filed Monday to challenge the governor in the GOP primary. Republicans hold control of all statewide and federal offices in Arkansas.

Other Democrats filing for statewide office on Tuesday include Susan Inman for secretary of state and Anthony Bland for lieutenant governor. The one-week filing period for state and federal office ends Thursday.

