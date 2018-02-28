Former first daughter speaks at UCA

A former first daughter talked about her life growing up in the White House at the University of Central Arkansas.

According to KARK, Jenna Bush Hager told students to follow their dreams, "but not be so married to them that they don't see other possibilities."

Tuesday's presentation was part of their Distinguished Lecturer Series.

She described her life journey, starting with wanting to be a teacher, but now an accomplished author and part-time news personality and contributor on NBC's TODAY Show.

"I would never be doing what I was doing if I didn't think maybe I'll try this and go back to education if this doesn't work," Bush Hager said.

