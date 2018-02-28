Baxter Co. man killed in 3-vehicle crash

A Baxter County man died in a Tuesday morning crash in Boone County.

According to a crash report by Arkansas State Police, a 2008 Chevy Silverado was heading south on Highway 65 near Bellefonte at around 6:30 Tuesday morning.

The Silverado crossed over the turn lane and hit a 2005 Toyota Camry on the left side.

The crash caused the Silverado to then hit a 2010 Ford Focus head-on.

Cody A. Thomas, 26, of Gassville, was in that Ford Focus.

Thomas died.

The report doesn’t list any other injuries or deaths.

It also states the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

