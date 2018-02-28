Arkansas project makes a young boy's birthday extra special

Project Zero works right here in Arkansas to connect children aging out of the foster care system with a forever family.

Kids like D.K. who had a surprise 17th birthday party Tuesday thanks to donors in Arkansas and as far away as Australia.

They donated thousands of dollars, sent gifts, and letters to make his day special.

Organizers even brought some of D.K's friends from the group homes he's lived in to celebrate.

But the greatest gift for D.K. and hundreds of other children, a family and having a place to call home.

