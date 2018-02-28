Arkansas motorcyclist killed when thrown into school bus

RUDY, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas State Police say a Fort Smith man was killed when he was thrown from his motorcycle into the side of an oncoming school bus.

A police report says 67-year-old Billy Ray Faries died in the accident on Highway 282 near Rudy on Monday.

The report says Faries was eastbound when his motorcycle crossed into the westbound lane and sideswiped a car.

The report says Faries was then thrown into the driver's side of oncoming bus.

The Alma School District reports the bus belonged to the district and that one student was treated and released for minor injuries suffered in the crash.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.