Mudslide in Pangburn impacts several homes

A river bank collapse caused a mudslide in Pangburn Wednesday morning.

The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management tells KATV the Little Red River's bank collapsed. The agency received a call about the mudslide on Dripping Springs Rd. at 8:30 a.m.

At least 10 homes have been impacted.

An ADEM spokesman said he did not know if there were any injuries or how many people were evacuated.

