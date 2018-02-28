The Food Lot trucking to downtown Batesville

The Food Lot owners (from left) Shailendra Singh, Steve Lewis, Wendy Lewis, stand in the middle of what will soon be a new addition to downtown. (Source: Main Street Batesville)

The owners of two vacant lots hope their plans for the future will get people trucking to downtown Batesville.

Main Street Batesville announced Wednesday that Steve and Wendy Lewis, Shailendra Singh, and Jyoti Chaudhary plan to transform the two lots at the corner of Central and College Streets into “The Food Lot.”

The food truck park is currently under construction with plans to open for business in late March or early April.

The park will allow mobile restaurants to permanently locate for a fee and will include water and electric hookups, as well as outdoor seating.

“We want to have tables for people to sit and hang out,” Wendy Lewis said. “And we want to be as year-round as possible.”

The park will have stations for eight business, available at a monthly or daily rate. For more information, call 870-834-1375 or visit The Food Lot’s Facebook page.

As in many cities, Batesville requires transient businesses to obtain a permit and to move periodically. The city council approved special zoning for the food truck park so that trucks could remain in one place.

