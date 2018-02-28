Bogus items are being sold by online retail giants, report finds

Are you one of roughly 8 in 10 Americans now shopping online?

The Government Accountability Office has a warning about counterfeit merchandise sold through some of the biggest retailers on the web.

Some items sold online by Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Sears, and Newegg are really bogus products.

The GAO found 20 of the 47 items tested were fake, including Urban Decay makeup, Yeti travel mugs, and phone chargers.

Business Insider Senior Editor Lauren Lyons Cole has some tips to spot phony goods.

"Look for spelling errors. Look for missing safety certification labels. Look for flimsy or rushed packaging jobs and if you have any concerns that the item is not authentic, contact the retailer and get a refund," Lyons Cole said.

