Prosecutor: Man arrested on A-State campus no longer facing weapons charge

A man originally arrested on suspicion of having a handgun on the A-State campus no longer faces charges.

In October 2015, university police arrested 33-year-old Shannon Scott Grant of Poplar Bluff after he flagged them down on the parking lot of the former Convocation Center, 217 Olympic Dr.

Investigators claimed in the probable cause affidavit that Grant was “visibly intoxicated, slurring his words.”

A woman who was with Grant told officers that he and she had been arguing. She also reportedly told police he had a gun.

When officers searched Grant’s pickup truck, they reported finding a Beretta PX4 loaded with 14 live rounds of ammunition.

Initially, Grant claimed he had a concealed weapons permit, but later admitted he did not.

On Oct. 12, 2015, then-Craighead County District Judge Keith Blackman found probable cause to charge him with possession of a handgun on school property, a Class D felony.

After reviewing the case, the prosecutor’s office decided in 2016 that the felony charges were not warranted and decided to drop the case.

In a letter to Grant, the prosecutor reportedly “found [Grant’s] exemplary conduct and honorable military service impressive and indicative of [his] character.”

The prosecutor also informed the University Police Department that Grant’s handgun, which had been seized at his arrest, was no longer needed.

Craighead County Deputy Prosecutor Grant DuProw told Region 8 News the prosecutor who dropped the charges is no longer with the office.

“I do not know why he elected not to proceed against [Grant],” DuProw said.

