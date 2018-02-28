Bryan McCormick was raised in the heart of Buffalo Island in Caraway, Arkansas. He graduated among the top of his class at Riverside in 2005, Arkansas Northeastern College in 2007 and then Mississippi State University in 2011.

Bryan’s degree in broadcast meteorology helped launch his television career as a weatherman both here at KAIT and KFVS. He’s now back home behind the anchor desk alongside Mallory Jordan, five days a week, on Good Morning Region 8.

Bryan has a wife and two children who all reside in Paragould. He is a musician and die-hard Bulldogs fan.

Email Bryan at bmccormick@kait8.com, follow on Twitter/Instagram @bryanamccormick and Facebook (Bryan McCormick KAIT)

