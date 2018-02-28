Folding bicycles under recall for fall hazard

A pair of folding bicycles is under recall because they can break and collapse.

UltraX and Ultra1 Folding Bicycles may pose a fall hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The bikes, made by Allen Sports, were sold online at Amazon.com and eBay from May 2014 through July 2017. They come in black, have 20 speeds, and wheel sizes of 451MM.

Two reports of the frame breaking on the bikes have been reported causing the rider to fall. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should stop using the bikes immediately.

Contact Allen Sports at customerservice@allensportsusa.com with a photo of the bicycle to receive full refund instructions.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.