New division assists court system

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Get the latest news on national politics.
Get the latest news on national politics.
If you receive a phone from Jonesboro’s City Water and Light threatening to turn off your power for not paying a bill, hang up.
If you receive a phone from Jonesboro’s City Water and Light threatening to turn off your power for not paying a bill, hang up.
Several bids for road improvements in Northeast Arkansas are now approved, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
Several bids for road improvements in Northeast Arkansas are now approved, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
A major road in Cleburne County is closed through Saturday, emergency officials said.
A major road in Cleburne County is closed through Saturday, emergency officials said.
Seeing her drawing published in a popular children’s magazine is the highlight of one Region 8 girl’s day.
Seeing her drawing published in a popular children’s magazine is the highlight of one Region 8 girl’s day.
Helping Underserved Belong, or HUB has been operating in Jonesboro for a year now, with a goal of providing those help to those in need.
Helping Underserved Belong, or HUB has been operating in Jonesboro for a year now, with a goal of providing those help to those in need.
Bid the Winter Olympics a fond farewell with the U.S. athletes and their 23 medals.
Bid the Winter Olympics a fond farewell with the U.S. athletes and their 23 medals.
A former student opened fire at the end of the day at a Parkland, FL, high school. There are multiple fatalities.
A former student opened fire at the end of the day at a Parkland, FL, high school. There are multiple fatalities.
Witness the drama and politics of 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Witness the drama and politics of 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
The NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles face the AFC champ New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4.
The NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles face the AFC champ New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4.
A list of notable people who have passed away so far in 2018. (Source: AP)
A list of notable people who have passed away so far in 2018. (Source: AP)
Organizers at Billy Earl Dade Middle School were afraid that there wouldn’t be enough male role models for the 150 boys who had signed up for a “Breakfast With Dads” mentoring program.
Alabama and Georgia are playing in the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Alabama and Georgia are playing in the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
In the past few months, a number of high-profile men have been accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault. Allegations have led to resignations in Congress - and may have made a difference in a key Senate race.
In the past few months, a number of high-profile men have been accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault. Allegations have led to resignations in Congress - and may have made a difference in a key Senate race.
These people close to President Donald Trump's campaign and administration have been indicted in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.
These people close to President Donald Trump's campaign and administration have been indicted in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.
The Paragould Fire Department is working on a large field fire along Highway 69 east of Paragould.
The Paragould Fire Department is working on a large field fire along Highway 69 east of Paragould.