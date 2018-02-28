ArDOT announces approved bids for road improvements

Several bids for road improvements in Northeast Arkansas are now approved, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

On Wednesday, ArDOT stated the Arkansas State Highway Commission approved the following bids:

Clay County : Resurface selected sections of approximately 1.8 miles of various city streets in Nimmons, to include: Alvin, Weber, Dock, Mitchell, Crow, Maple, Diament and King. Sugg Construction, Inc. of Jonesboro was awarded the contract at $223,633.32.

Craighead County : Resurface 8.9 miles of Interstate 555 between the Poinsett County line and U.S. Highway 63B. Atlas Asphalt, Inc. of Batesville was awarded the contract at $6,193,254.46.

Izard County : Resurface selected sections of approximately 2 miles of County Road 55 and approximately 1.3 miles of County Road 61. Atlas Asphalt, Inc. of Batesville was awarded the contract at $424,811.06.

Lawrence County : Resurface selected sections of approximately 0.4 mile of various city streets in Powhatan, to include: Lindsey St. and Foley Dr.; and approximately 2.4 miles of various city streets in Walnut Ridge, to include: E. Fulbright Ave., S. Miller Dr., W. Poplar St., NE Front St., NE 2nd St., and E. Georgia St. Delta Asphalt of Ark., Inc. of Paragould was awarded the contract at $400,158.36.

Mississippi County : Resurface selected sections of approximately 1.7 miles of County Road 44 and approximately 2.1 miles of County Road 68. Michelle's Excavating, Inc. of Brookland was awarded the contract at $553,093.40.

Poinsett County : Resurface 2 miles of U.S. Highway 69 between U.S. Highway 69S east and U.S. Highway 69S west in Trumann. Atlas Asphalt, Inc. of Batesville was awarded the contract at $408,606.07.

Randolph County: Resurface selected sections of approximately 1.7 miles of various city streets in O'Kean, to include: Second St., E. Third St., Walnut St., Poplar St., Laurel St., Okean Lp., Oak St. and Cedar Cv. Sugg Construction, Inc. of Jonesboro was awarded the contract at $257,520.00.

The construction projects are scheduled to begin in two to four weeks, weather permitting.

The projects are expected to be completed this year.

