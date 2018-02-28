CWL warning customers of possible scam

If you receive a phone from Jonesboro’s City Water and Light threatening to turn off your power for not paying a bill, hang up.

CWL stated in a social media post on Wednesday that they have received word from several customers “are being scammed via phone.”

According to the post, the callers tell customers to pay their bills or their power will be cut off, then give them a false number for payment.

CWL says it does not notify customers in this manner.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.