HomeGoods announces opening date for Jonesboro store

HomeGoods has announced when they'll be opening their new Jonesboro location.

In a press release to Region 8 News, HomeGoods announced they'll have their grand opening on Saturday, March 17, at 8 a.m.

The store manager also announced that they would be donating a check for $10,000 to Habitat for Humanity in Northeast Arkansas.

Halsey Thrasher Harpole announced in March 2017 that HomeGoods would open a new 23,250 square-foot store in the Caraway Plaza.

The store, which is part of the TJX companies, will join TJ Maxx, Natural Grocers, Old Navy, Rack Room, Merle Norman, and Hallmark in the shopping center.

