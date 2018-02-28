Absconding suspect can't escape forgery charge

A man arrested for absconding faces a forgery charge after jailers said they found funny money in his belongings.

On Feb. 26, officers arrested Timmy Davis on an absconding charge.

While he was being booked into the Craighead County Detention Center, a probable cause affidavit stated several counterfeit bills were found on him.

“Detention officers noticed that the money did not look and feel normal,” the court documents stated.

The jailers used a counterfeit money detecting pen to test the bills, determining they were fake.

When officers examined the money closer, they discovered several of the bills had the same serial numbers, the affidavit stated.

On Wednesday, Feb. 28, Davis appeared via video court before Craighead County District Judge David Boling who found probable cause existed to charge him with forgery, a Class B felony.

Boling set his bond at $5,000 cash/surety and ordered Davis to appear in circuit court on March 30.

