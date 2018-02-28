Arkansas execution drug set to expire while appeals proceed - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Arkansas execution drug set to expire while appeals proceed

(Source: AP Graphics) (Source: AP Graphics)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - One of the three drugs Arkansas uses in its death chamber is about to expire, and unless the state can find a new supply it won't be able to execute three men with 11th-hour appeals pending at the state Supreme Court.
    
Arkansas rushed to execute eight men over 11 days last year, before 160 vials of a sedative expired. Ultimately, Arkansas put four men to death over eight days last April.
    
The state's supply of vecuronium bromide expires Thursday. It stops the inmates' breathing while a third drug used stops their hearts.
    
The Arkansas Supreme Court in January heard arguments from lawyers from two men who had been set to die last year. Justices are awaiting additional briefs in a case involving a third inmate.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Volunteers lending a hand in Malden, MO

    Volunteers lending a hand in Malden, MO

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 5:36 PM EST2018-02-28 22:36:53 GMT
    Folks are still cleaning up after a tornado hit Malden, MO over the weekend (Source: KFVS)Folks are still cleaning up after a tornado hit Malden, MO over the weekend (Source: KFVS)

     Disaster relief continued in Malden after a tornado damaged more than 75 homes on Tuesday volunteers were able to get their hands dirty and help clean up the aftermath.  

     Disaster relief continued in Malden after a tornado damaged more than 75 homes on Tuesday volunteers were able to get their hands dirty and help clean up the aftermath.  

  • Trolley rides will be free for two weeks upon return

    Trolley rides will be free for two weeks upon return

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 5:17 PM EST2018-02-28 22:17:33 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    The Main Street trolleys will return for free--at least, temporarily. 

    The Main Street trolleys will return for free--at least, temporarily. 

  • Student accused of bringing gun to school charged as an adult

    Student accused of bringing gun to school charged as an adult

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 4:22 PM EST2018-02-28 21:22:47 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 4:31 PM EST2018-02-28 21:31:06 GMT
    Dylan Wayne Densmore (Source: Independence Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)Dylan Wayne Densmore (Source: Independence Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)
    Dylan Wayne Densmore (Source: Independence Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)Dylan Wayne Densmore (Source: Independence Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)

    A student arrested last week for taking a shotgun to a Region 8 school will be tried as an adult.

    A student arrested last week for taking a shotgun to a Region 8 school will be tried as an adult.

    •   
Powered by Frankly