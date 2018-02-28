Student accused of bringing gun to school charged as an adult - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Student accused of bringing gun to school charged as an adult

Dylan Wayne Densmore (Source: Independence Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink) Dylan Wayne Densmore (Source: Independence Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)
SOUTHSIDE, AR (KAIT) -

A student arrested last week for taking a shotgun to a Region 8 school will be tried as an adult.

On Feb. 22, according to a probable cause affidavit, the Southside School District received an anonymous tip that Dylan Wayne Densmore, 18, had a firearm inside his vehicle on school grounds.

School Resource Officer Randy Lamons searched the vehicle and reportedly retrieved a Remington 870 12-gauge shotgun, along with six rounds of 12-gauge #8, three rounds of 12-gauge slugs, and approximately 150 rounds of 9mm ammunition

Officers arrested Densmore and took him to the Independence County Jail.

During an audio-recorded interview, investigators said Densmore admitted he had the firearm on school property, but said he “did not have any intentions of harming anyone.”

The court documents stated Densmore “showed remorse and understood the actions that he had taken were wrong.”

On Tuesday, Feb. 27, Judge Tim Weaver found probable cause to charge Densmore with possession of a firearm on school property, a Class D felony.

Densmore is currently out on bond awaiting arraignment.

