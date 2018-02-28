Arkansas lawmakers working on school security bills for 2019

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas lawmakers are beginning work on school security proposals they want to take up during next year's session in response to the recent Florida high school shooting.

Sen. Missy Irvin and Rep. Mark Lowery said the Joint Performance Review Committee will hold a series of hearings this year and work on a package of bills to recommend aimed at improving student safety. The Republican lawmakers co-chair the committee.

Irvin said the panel will look at changes enacted or proposed in other states, including Florida. The lawmakers said the proposals could include requiring annual active shooter drills at schools and enhanced penalties for threats to schools.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.