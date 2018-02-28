Automotive supplier expansion to add 320 jobs in Tennessee

ATHENS, Tenn. (AP) - An automotive supplier will invest $190 million to expand operations at a Tennessee plant, a move that will allow the company to add 320 jobs.

News outlets report DENSO International announced the forthcoming investment in the Athens plant on Wednesday. The new jobs and production lines will boost the production of fuel pumps and gasoline injectors.

DENSO announced last September that it would invest $1 billion in its Maryville, Tennessee, plant to add 1,000 jobs. At the time, the company said it employed around 4,500 people between its two Tennessee plants.

The company's Athens administrative services director, Hugh Cantrell, says the new investment strengthens one of the Japanese-based automotive supplier's key production centers.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam said the expansion is indicative of the confidence employers have in Tennessee's economy.

