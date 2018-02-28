Attorney General files lawsuit against day spa

A consumer protection lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Pulaski County, alleging that the business closed without providing services to customers.

According to a media release from Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, the lawsuit was filed against Indulgences by Body Bronze in west Little Rock and its owners, Molly Verbrugge and Lila Riggs in Pulaski County Circuit Court.

"Indulgences by Body Bronze continued to sell VIP members plans, spa service packages and gift certificates during the busy 2017 holiday season but abruptly closed its doors on January 8 without warning to consumers or employees," Rutledge said.

Rutledge's office received over 200 calls from people after the business closed and said the situation was bad for all concerned.

"Arkansans suffered financial losses because of the deceptive practices of this company - harming consumers who purchased future services and leaving its employees out in the cold without a job. Such despicable business practices will not be tolerated," Rutledge said.

The suit is asking for restitution, the suspension or forfeiture of franchises, corporate charters, licenses and permits to do business in the state as well as imposing civil penalties and other relief, Rutledge said.

