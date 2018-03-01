Lane closed on Hwy. 226 due to water

The heavy rains in the past few days have caused highway officials to close one lane on Highway 226 west of Cash.

According to ARDOT District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee, water has started to encroach on the outside westbound lane. The area has not seen water near the road since the four-lane was constructed, Smithee said.

Crews also plan to monitor the area for the advancement of water and further issues should the need arise.

