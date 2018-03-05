Work to begin soon to replace bridge decks on bridges in Poinsett Co.

Road work in 16 bridges along Interstate 555 in an area known as the Sunken Lands in Poinsett County should begin in mid-March.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, American Contracting Services Inc. was awarded the $12,272,673.80 contract in Aug. 2017 to rehabilitate the bridge decks.

Work will include hydro-demolition, which is the removal of the top two inches of concrete by high-pressure water forced through small nozzles.

The driving surface will then be replaced with new concrete.

ARDOT said in a news release the contract was awarded a flexible start date that gave the contractor an option to begin work between Oct. 2017 and Jan. 2018.

ARDOT’s Heavy Bridge Maintenance Section had also scheduled maintenance and repair to the superstructure of the bridges before work on the decks could start.

Two bridge strikes by large trucks in Northeast Arkansas, one in Jonesboro and the other in Mississippi County, required ARDOT crews to delay maintenance work on the bridges.

American Contracting Services Inc. agreed to delay work on the bridges so they could perform the work on the superstructure at the request of ARDOT.

Asphalt is being laid on the portions of the bridges temporarily due to potholes forming during recent rain events.

ARDOT said the deck rehabilitation will be a long-term solution to repair and restore the driving surfaces on the bridges.

