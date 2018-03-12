Jonesboro therapist named to School Safety Commission - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Jonesboro therapist named to School Safety Commission

Gov. Asa Hutchinson (Source: Arkansas Governor's Office) Gov. Asa Hutchinson (Source: Arkansas Governor's Office)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Governor Asa Hutchinson has named a Jonesboro woman to the Arkansas School Safety Commission.

In a news release Monday, Hutchinson announced Lori Poston, a child and youth therapist, would be joining the commission to assess security at the state’s schools and make recommendations.

“It is a top priority for me, as governor, to ensure that our schools are a safe environment for our students to learn and for our teachers to teach,” Gov. Hutchinson is quoted as saying. “I’ve appointed first-rate members of this commission who will travel to schools all across the state to listen and to assess what all is being done to secure our schools—as well as what more needs to be done.”

The commission will meet for the first time on Tuesday, March 13, at 10 a.m. Its initial report is due on the governor’s desk July 1.

Members of the commission include:

  • Dr. Cheryl May – Chair
    Director, Criminal Justice Institute (CJI)
    University of Arkansas System
  • Bill Temple – Vice Chair
    Retired Special Agent, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)
  • John “Don” Kaminar
    Special Projects and School Safety Manager
    Arkansas Department of Education (ADE)
  • Brad Montgomery
    Director of Public School Academic Facilities
    Arkansas Department of Education (ADE)
  • A.J. Gary
    Director, Arkansas Department of Emergency Management (ADEM)
  • Sheriff Tim Helder
    Washington County Sheriff
  • Jami Cook
    Director, Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy (ALETA)
  • Will Jones
    Deputy Attorney General, Special Investigations Unit
    Office of the Attorney General
  • David Hopkins
    Superintendent, Clarksville School District
  • Dawn Anderson
    High School Counselor, Hot Springs High School
  • John Allison
    Teacher, Vilonia High School
  • *Tom Jenkins
    Chief of the Rogers Fire Department
  • *Marvin L. Burton
    Deputy Superintendent for the Little Rock School District
  • *Lori Poston
    Child and Adolescent Therapist from Jonesboro
  • *Dr. Margaret Weiss 
    MD, PHD, UAMS Professor Department of Psychiatry, and the Director of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry
  • *Ricky Hopkins
    Parent of student in Prescott School District
  • *Dr. Sterling Claypoole
    Professor in Psychology at South Arkansas Community College and Parent of students in El Dorado School District
  • *Dr. Joyce Cottoms
    Superintendent for the Marvell-Elaine School District

* – denotes newest appointees

