Jonesboro therapist named to School Safety Commission

Governor Asa Hutchinson has named a Jonesboro woman to the Arkansas School Safety Commission.

In a news release Monday, Hutchinson announced Lori Poston, a child and youth therapist, would be joining the commission to assess security at the state’s schools and make recommendations.

“It is a top priority for me, as governor, to ensure that our schools are a safe environment for our students to learn and for our teachers to teach,” Gov. Hutchinson is quoted as saying. “I’ve appointed first-rate members of this commission who will travel to schools all across the state to listen and to assess what all is being done to secure our schools—as well as what more needs to be done.”

The commission will meet for the first time on Tuesday, March 13, at 10 a.m. Its initial report is due on the governor’s desk July 1.

Members of the commission include:

Dr. Cheryl May – Chair

Retired Special Agent, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

Special Projects and School Safety Manager

Director of Public School Academic Facilities

Washington County Sheriff

Director, Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy (ALETA)

Deputy Attorney General, Special Investigations Unit

Superintendent, Clarksville School District

High School Counselor, Hot Springs High School

Teacher, Vilonia High School

Chief of the Rogers Fire Department

Deputy Superintendent for the Little Rock School District

Child and Adolescent Therapist from Jonesboro

MD, PHD, UAMS Professor Department of Psychiatry, and the Director of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry

Parent of student in Prescott School District

Professor in Psychology at South Arkansas Community College and Parent of students in El Dorado School District

Superintendent for the Marvell-Elaine School District

* – denotes newest appointees

