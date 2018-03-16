Technology catches prank caller

It took about 15 minutes for authorities in Marion County to arrest a juvenile for allegedly prank calling a school earlier this week.

Without a new 911 system in the county, it may have taken longer to catch the juvenile responsible.

According to a story from KY3, Marion County authorities got a 911 call Tuesday from a boy telling authorities that someone with a shotgun was going to Mountain Home to "shoot up the school."

Using the new system, officials were able to discover that the call was made at Flippin High School. Police then spoke to the child, KY3 reported.

"The child immediately told us that it was a prank call," Flippin Assistant Chief Dustin Carter said. "Somebody dared him to make the call. And that nobody had a firearm on campus. There was nobody en route to Mountain Home public schools."

The system allows authorities to use a series of 911 towers to pinpoint a location.

The juvenile was arrested on suspicion of communicating a false alarm.

