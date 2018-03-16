Training session set for law enforcement in Northeast Arkansas - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Training session set for law enforcement in Northeast Arkansas

Arkansas AG Leslie Rutledge (Source: Attorney General's Office) Arkansas AG Leslie Rutledge (Source: Attorney General's Office)

Law enforcement in the region will have an opportunity next month to learn about the opioid epidemic and crisis intervention, among other topics that officers face on a daily basis. 

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced the training event will be on April 9 at the Randolph County Development Center on the Black River Technical College campus in Pocahontas. 

It will begin at 9:00 a.m. and will end at 2:45 p.m.

The event will feature discussions on elder abuse, identity theft and cyber crimes investigations, according to a press release from Rutledge's office. In addition to the training, law enforcement can receive 4.75 hours of continuing legal education credit and five hours of law enforcement standards credit training. 

Law enforcement can register for the event by going to the Attorney General's website. 

