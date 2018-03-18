A-State Baseball drops wild contest to Coastal Carolina

Jonesboro, AR (A-State) – The Arkansas State baseball team went ahead 5-1, but Coastal Carolina scored in eight innings, including a 10-run fourth inning, in a wild contest that featured 30 walks and 32 hits as the Chanticleers defeated the Red Wolves 26-14 Saturday night at Tomlinson Stadium.

A-State (8-7, 0-2 SBC) jumped ahead with a five-run bottom of the first, highlighted by a three-run double by Kyle MacDonald, to knock Coastal Carolina (14-7, 2-0 SBC) starter Anthony Veneziano out of the game. However, CCU scored three runs the next two innings before exploding for 10 in the fourth. Kevin Woodall, Jr., hit his second homer of the game to account for three of the runs, but the Red Wolves walked in three of those runs.

The Red Wolves would go on to score in each of the fifth through eighth innings, but Coastal did the same, including a six-run seventh frame, to set the score at 26-14 before neither team scored in the ninth.

Jeremy Brown doubled in three straight at bats to tie the school record for most in a game with nine other players, the last being Michael Faulkner in 2011. The last of Brown’s two-baggers came in the eighth to drive in his only run and the team’s final run. MacDonald went 3-for-4 and drove in a career-high four runs. Andrew Leggo went 1-for-2 to drive home the first two runs of his career.

A-State starter Coulton Lee lasted three innings and began the fourth, but couldn’t get an out as he allowed seven runs (all earned) with five walks and two strikeouts. The Red Wolves would go on to use six more pitchers, including Blake Wynn with his first career appearance on the mound. A native of Star City, Ark., Wynn put the only zero on the board with a perfect ninth inning.

Patrick Orlando earned the win for Coastal Carolina with 2.1 innings out of the bullpen, while Trevor Damron earned a save by pitching the final four innings. Woodall, Jr., had three hits for the Chants and knocked in six runs along with five runs scored. Kyle Skeels registered four hits, three RBI, and scored three runs.

Both pitching staffs set school records in walks with A-State walking 18 and the Chanticleers issuing 12. The 30 combined walks were the most in a NCAA Division I game since Rice and Texas Southern on Feb. 22, 1995, and also tied for the second most in a single game. The 40 combined runs were the second most in an A-State game since the team defeated Memphis 28-13 in 1992.

The series finale between the Red Wolves and Chanticleers is set for noon Sunday. The game time was moved up from 1 p.m. in an effort to beat anticipated rainfall later in the afternoon.